Sri Lanka Permits Chinese ‘Research and Survey’ Vessel To Visit Port: Report
This permission comes amid Indian government’s concerns that it may be used to spy on Indian military installations.
Yuan Wang 5, a controversial Chinese ‘research and survey’ vessel has been granted permission by the Sri Lankan government to visit the island, news agency AFP reported, citing unnamed officials.
The vessel is reportedly said to be a dual-use spy ship, and this permission from crisis-plagued Sri Lanka comes amid Indian government’s concerns that it may be used to spy on Indian military installations.
The ship was originally due to dock at Sri Lanka's Chinese-run Hambantota port on 11 August. However, the Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry subsequently requested the Chinese Embassy in Colombo to delay it.
"The Ministry wishes to request that the arrival date of the vessel Yuan Wang 5 in Hambantota to be deferred until further consultations are made on this matter," the request read.
But AFP has now quoted Sri Lanka's harbour master, Nirmal P Silva as saying that they have eceived foreign ministry clearance for the ship to visit Hambantota from 16 to 22 August.
Background
In the aftermath of initial reports of Yuan Wang 5 proposed arrival at the Hambanthota port, India’s External affairs ministry spokesperson had said:
“The government carefully monitors any development having a bearing on India’s security and economic interests and takes all necessary measures to safeguard them.”
The Hambantota port is considered strategically important and is de facto under Beijing's control due to its development with Chinese loans. India has in the past, as well, objected to the visits of Chinese vessels, especially military ones, in the Indian Ocean. For instance, in 2014, Sri Lanka permitted a Chinese nuclear-powered submarine to dock in one of its ports.
(With inputs from AFP)
