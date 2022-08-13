Sri Lanka Permits Chinese ‘Research and Survey’ Vessel To Visit Port: Report

Yuan Wang 5, a controversial Chinese ‘research and survey’ vessel has been granted permission by the Sri Lankan government to visit the island, news agency AFP reported, citing unnamed officials.

The vessel is reportedly said to be a dual-use spy ship, and this permission from crisis-plagued Sri Lanka comes amid Indian government’s concerns that it may be used to spy on Indian military installations.



The ship was originally due to dock at Sri Lanka's Chinese-run Hambantota port on 11 August. However, the Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry subsequently requested the Chinese Embassy in Colombo to delay it.