Xi Warns 'Old Friend' Biden About Supporting Taiwan's Independence

Chinese president Xi Jinping has warned US President Joe Biden during their virtual summit on Tuesday, 16 November, that China would not hesitate from taking “decisive measures” if US-backed Taiwan crosses Beijing’s red line, The Guardian reported.

That red line is Taiwan declaring independence from the People's Republic of China.

Supporting Taiwanese independence would be "like playing with fire", Xi is reported to have said, according to Chinese media sources, further warning that "those who play with fire will get burned."