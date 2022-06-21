World Music Day 2022: Best Quotes, Wishes, Images, Greetings, WhatsApp Status

World Music Day 2022 - Best quotes, wishes, and greetings you should know
(Photo: Pinterest)
World Music Day 2022 is celebrated on Tuesday, 21 June. It is observed every year to encourage musicians all over the world and to support them to take up music as their career. Music Day 2022, like every year, will be celebrated with great passion and enthusiasm. Musicians all over the world make Music Day a special day by performing in the streets, parks, alleys, and so on.
To make this year's World Music Day 2022 a special one for you and your loved ones, check our best collection of Music Day quotes 2022:
“If music is the food of love, play on.” - William Shakespeare
“Where words fail, music speaks”. - Hans Christian Andersen
“Without music, life would be a mistake.” - Friedrich Nietzsche
“Music is a world within itself. It’s a language we all understand.” - Stevie Wonder
5. “Music is powerful. As people listen to it, they can be affected. They respond.” - Ray Charles
6. “I often think in music. I live my daydreams in music. I see my life in terms of music.” - Albert Einstein
7. “Music is not a work for me – it’s a form of meditation, and you don’t need to work hard for it.” - Kailash Kher
8. “One has to sing from the heart to let it touch the right chords. Unless you enjoy the song, your listener will not either.” - Javed Ali
9. “To live is to be musical, starting with the blood dancing in your veins. Everything living has a rhythm. Do you feel your music?” – Michael Jackson
10. “Music is everybody’s possession. It’s only publishers who think that people own it.” - John Lennon
11. “When I hear music, I fear no danger. I am invulnerable. I see no foe. I am related to the earliest of times, and to the latest.” – Henry David Thoreau
12. “I adore art when I am alone with my notes, my heart pounds and the tears stream from my eyes, and my emotion and my joys are too much to bear.” - Guiseppe Verdi
Check our awesome collection of wishes, greeting, and WhatsApp status for World Music Day 2022:
Music is the best therapy for your soul. Happy Music Day 2022.
Music is one of the best gifts of life, enjoy the tones and relax. Wish you the best on World Music Day 2022.
There is different music for every mood, listen to music and enlighten yourself. Have a wonderful Music Day 2022.
Music is the best way to express your feelings to your loved ones. Enjoy Music Day 2022.
Wishing all the musicians around the world a very happy Music Day 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)