World Music Day: Here's How ‘Mauseeqi’ Can Make Our Lives Better

Shakespeare's play Twelfth Night begins with Duke Orsino saying, "If music be the food of love, play on."

It's perhaps a famous reminder of how important music is in our lives – be it to express love, to deal with a painful heartbreak, living in a moment of euphoria, or even protesting against oppression – music helps in communicating every emotion in any language.

On this World Music Day, we listen to songs and read Urdu poetry on mauseeqi, meaning music.

From Dilawar Figar's nazm Mauseeqi se ilaaj where the poet is prescribing a dose of music to cure all the ills to Javed Akhtar's ghazal – we look at poets and artists who have resorted to mauseeqi' in their lives to soothe themselves.

Tune in with your host Fabeha Syed!