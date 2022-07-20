World Chess Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance, and Images

Every year, World Chess Day is observed on 20 July. This year too, World Chess Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, 20 July 2022. World Chess Day is also known as International Chess Day because it is celebrated globally. The main reason behind International Chess Day being celebrated on 20 July is because on this date the International Chess Federation (FIDE) was founded in the year 1924.

The primary idea of celebrating International Chess Day was proposed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and the day has been celebrated since 1966 after the foundation of FIDE.

FIDE counts almost 199 countries as National Chess Federations which are designated as the affiliate members of the organisation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, chess became more popular than ever among people as it helped most of them overcome their mental anxiety and stress.