Happy World Emoji Day 2022: Best Quotes, Wishes, Images, Stickers, and GIFs

Emojis have become an important part of our lives, especially in this digital era where people prefer to speak less and express their feelings via cute digital icons called emoticons or emojis. When words fall short, emojis not only help us to express our emotions to our loved ones but also makes them happy.

Some people might find it funny to celebrate a day called World Emoji Day but they don't know that emojis have helped us in our difficult times like COVID-19 when everyone was frustrated and worried.

Sometimes a simple emoji is enough to get us out of a tricky situation or to end an unnecessary conversation. In short, we all use emojis at one point or another so why not celebrate the day for these cute digital icons.