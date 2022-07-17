Happy World Emoji Day 2022: Best Quotes, Wishes, Images, Stickers, and GIFs

Happy World Emoji Day 2022: Check our collection of best quotes, images, stickers, and more.
(Photo: iStock)
Emojis have become an important part of our lives, especially in this digital era where people prefer to speak less and express their feelings via cute digital icons called emoticons or emojis. When words fall short, emojis not only help us to express our emotions to our loved ones but also makes them happy.
Some people might find it funny to celebrate a day called World Emoji Day but they don't know that emojis have helped us in our difficult times like COVID-19 when everyone was frustrated and worried.
Sometimes a simple emoji is enough to get us out of a tricky situation or to end an unnecessary conversation. In short, we all use emojis at one point or another so why not celebrate the day for these cute digital icons.
Every year, the World Emoji Day is observed in the month of July. This year, the World Emoji Day 2022 will be celebrated on Sunday, 17 July 2022. There is a reason why World Emoji Day is celebrated on 17 July every year. The credit goes to Jeremy Burge, who is the founder of Emojipedia, an emoji reference website that has listed the meaning and usage of all the emojis.
As per different sources, the creator of the World Emoji Day, Jeremy Burge founded the Emojipedia on 17 July and that is the reason behind celebrating Emoji Day on this date every year.
This Emoji Day 2022 we have curated a list of the best quotes, wishes, messages, and WhatsApp status related to the emojis that you can share with your loved ones to make them feel special.
Be thankful that emojis came into existence and saved you the effort of typing the lengthy replies to all those forwards which are drab. Happy World Emoji Day 2022!!!!
"My emoji vocabulary is pretty limited to, like, the smiling poop and the rainbow and a unicorn or something." - Bob Morley
When words fall short, emojis make up for it and make others feel the same. Wishing you a very Happy World Emoji Day!
You can change your expression faster than ever with all the emojis in your message thread! Happy World Emoji Day 2022!!!
Oceans of emotion can be transmitted through a text message, an emoji sequence, and a winking semicolon, but humans are hardwired to respond to visuals. Jenna Wortham
World emoji day is here to let us know take a moment to thank the icons for making life way too easier. Happy Emoji Day!!!!!
Today the world seems incomplete without emojis, they are our power to express. Wishing you Happy World Emoji Day 2022!!!!
"What makes emojis special is the fact that it has helped millions express themselves better than even the wide array of words in the oxford dictionary." Nancy Gibbs
"I am emoji-heavy as hell. I would use the same emoji 140 times just to communicate how excited I am." Frankie Grande
"Emojis are good to express our emotions in a sticker form." John McWhorter
"People are hard-pressed for time but they do need to communicate. Emojis are here to help and make it smooth." John McWhorter
Expressions get the best reflection with the help of emojis! Let us take some time and praise this amazing concept of emojis. - Happy World Emoji Day 2022!!
World Emoji Day 2022: List of Best Images
Happy World Emoji Day 2022!!!
World Emoji Day 2022: Best Thinking Emoji !!!
World Emoji Day 2022: Smiling Emoticons
World Emoji Day 2022: Smiling, Crying, Angry, Wink Emojis!!
Emoji Day 2022: World Emoji Day Images!!
World Emoji Day 2022: 17 July 2022 Images
Happy World Emoji Day 2022: Check our list of best images
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)