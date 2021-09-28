Women Won't Be Allowed to Work at or Attend Universities: Kabul Univ Chancellor

Women stage protest in Kabul against Taliban policies. Image used for representational purposes only.
In another blow to women's rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban Chancellor of Kabul University, Mohammad Ashraf Ghairat, has made a public statement disallowing women from working at or attending universities till the time "real Islamic environment is not provide for all". He claimed to have put "Islam first" by doing so.
While the Taliban’s chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid called these Ghairat's own person beliefs, there have been no assurances from the government about the education of women. Instead, there have been laws segregating women from male students in public universities, and suggestions have been made that women will only be taught if there are "enough funds to establish separate classes for them," and once their "safety while travelling has been ensured," the BBC and NYT reported.
After the takeover of Kabul, the Taliban has claimed to be a reformed body and different from the Taliban of the 90s. The organisation has on multiple occasions said it would provide women with rights – as long as they are in accordance with the Shariat law – and give them the opportunity to study and work.
However, there have been reports of women being sent back from their workplaces and colleges, forced marriages of girls, and women being beaten up for not adhering to the dress code.
The "new government" has also made certain laws to curb the freedom of women by citing the Islamic law. They have planned to segregate male and female students and completely do away with co-ed education. Women's education is solely at the discretion of the Taliban, which claims to maintaining safety measures for women.
Statements like these are not just a blow to women's rights but also to the quality of education in Afghanistan. While foreign aid for education had been stopped when the Taliban took over in 1996 and schools completely shut down, 2021 does not look very different.
