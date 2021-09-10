'New Taliban Govt Illegitimate': Erstwhile Afghan Foreign Ministry Under Ghani

The foreign ministry of the former Afghanistan government which had been led by erstwhile President Ashraf Ghani, has condemned the newly-announced Taliban government.
The foreign ministry of the former Afghanistan government which had been led by erstwhile President Ashraf Ghani, has condemned the newly-announced Taliban government in a statement released on Wednesday, 8 September, calling the cabinet "illegitimate" and "unjustifiable."
Three weeks after it seized power in Afghanistan, the Taliban had announced its new 33-member strong government on Tuesday. The declaration of the all-male government, nearly half of whose members find place on the United Nations sanctions list, has fuelled fears of an oppressive, non-inclusive regime.
The statement, which has been shared by the Afghan embassy, asserted that the Taliban government goes against the will of the majority of people in Afghanistan as well as the UN, and undermines the national interests of the country.
Observing that the Taliban has reaffirmed its blatant disregard for the fundamental rights of Afghan women and other sections of the society, the former foreign ministry noted, "The announcement of the so-called Taliban cabinet will result in undermining Afghanistan's political, ethnic and social diversity, lead to increased tensions and also undermine the prospect of a comprehensive and lasting peace in the country."
"All diplomatic missions of the I.R. of Afghanistan will continue their normal functions and duties based on the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," the statement maintained.
Indian officials have not reacted to the statement so far, news agency PTI reported.
