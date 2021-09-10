'New Taliban Govt Illegitimate': Erstwhile Afghan Foreign Ministry Under Ghani

The statement, which has been shared by the Afghan embassy, asserted that the Taliban government goes against the will of the majority of people in Afghanistan as well as the UN, and undermines the national interests of the country.

Observing that the Taliban has reaffirmed its blatant disregard for the fundamental rights of Afghan women and other sections of the society, the former foreign ministry noted, "The announcement of the so-called Taliban cabinet will result in undermining Afghanistan's political, ethnic and social diversity, lead to increased tensions and also undermine the prospect of a comprehensive and lasting peace in the country."