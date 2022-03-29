'Will Radically Reduce Military Ops Near Ukraine's Capital Kyiv': Russia

Russia's Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin announced on Tuesday, 29 March, that Moscow had decided to withdraw Russian forces from near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and Chernihiv to "increase mutual trust" at talks aimed at ending the war.

Fomin's statement came amid another round of peace talks between the two countries, held in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday.

Fomin said, "Given that the talks on the preparation of an agreement on the neutrality and non-nuclear status of Ukraine have moved into a practical field... a decision has been made to radically... reduce the military activity in the areas of Kyiv and Chernihiv," news agency AFP reported.

The Ukrainian military's general staff had earlier noted the withdrawals around Kyiv and Chernihiv.