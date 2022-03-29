'Will Radically Reduce Military Ops Near Ukraine's Capital Kyiv': Russia

The regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, following a Russian attack, on Tuesday, 29 March.
Russia's Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin announced on Tuesday, 29 March, that Moscow had decided to withdraw Russian forces from near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and Chernihiv to "increase mutual trust" at talks aimed at ending the war.
Fomin's statement came amid another round of peace talks between the two countries, held in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday.
Fomin said, "Given that the talks on the preparation of an agreement on the neutrality and non-nuclear status of Ukraine have moved into a practical field... a decision has been made to radically... reduce the military activity in the areas of Kyiv and Chernihiv," news agency AFP reported.
The Ukrainian military's general staff had earlier noted the withdrawals around Kyiv and Chernihiv.
An adviser to the Ukrainian president said the meeting in Istanbul was focused on securing a cease-fire and guarantees for Ukraine's security, issues that were not successfully negotiated in previous talks.
Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the two sides that they had a "historic responsibility" to stop the fighting.
Further, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said, "The results of today's meeting are sufficient for a meeting at the leaders' level," raising the possibility of a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.
This comes just days after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his government was "carefully" considering Russia's demand for Ukrainian neutrality, a key point of contention between the two countries.
In an interview with several independent Russian news organisations, he had said, "This point of the negotiations is understandable to me and it is being discussed, it is being carefully studied," news agency AFP reported.
Zelenskyy added, "Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to go for it. This is the most important point."
A key demand from Putin, even before the country had launched its military invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, has been for Ukraine to renounce its intention of joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).