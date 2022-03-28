Russian Forces Have Reduced Mariupol to Dust, Says Ukraine Foreign Ministry

A man inspects a crater from a rocket launched by the Russian forces at night in the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, 27 March.
(Photo: AP/PTI)
Ukraine’s ministry of foreign affairs on Monday, 28 March, said that Russian forces have turned the city of Mariupol “into dust” and described the current humanitarian situation in the city as “catastrophic”.
The Ukrainian military has released its latest operational report, claiming Russia has withdrawn troops that were surrounding Kyiv after suffering significant losses.
The withdrawal has “significantly decreased” the intensity of Russia’s advance and forced some units to regroup in Belarus, the general staff of the armed forces said.
Meanwhile, Ukraine said on Sunday that new round of conflict talks with Russia will start in Turkey on Monday, AFP reported.
Ukraine’s ministry of foreign affairs says Russian forces have turned the besieged city of Mariupol “into dust”
The nuclear research sector in Kharkiv was attacked by Russian forces
Lviv, 40 miles from the Polish border, was targeted with missiles as Biden was speaking in Warsaw
Thousands of people gathered in central London to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
The Kremlin reissued the threat of nuclear weapons
Ukraine-born actor Mila Kunis made a heartfelt tribute to those affected by Russia's ongoing attack on Ukraine while presenting at the 2022 Academy Awards.
"Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted," Kunis said before presenting Reba McEntire's performance of Somehow You Do."
"Yet when you witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it's impossible to not be moved by their resilience. One cannot help but be in awe of those who find strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness," she added.
The Oscars had a message of its own following Kunis' remarks, calling for a moment of silence "to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders."
More stars, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Samuel L Jackson and co-host Amy Schumer showed solidarity with Ukrainian refugees during Sunday's red carpet.
“While Mariupol besieged and bombed, people fight to survive. The humanitarian situation in the city is catastrophic. Russian Armed Forces is turning the city into dust,” the ministry said on Monday.