Russian Forces Have Reduced Mariupol to Dust, Says Ukraine Foreign Ministry

Ukraine’s ministry of foreign affairs on Monday, 28 March, said that Russian forces have turned the city of Mariupol “into dust” and described the current humanitarian situation in the city as “catastrophic”.

The Ukrainian military has released its latest operational report, claiming Russia has withdrawn troops that were surrounding Kyiv after suffering significant losses.

The withdrawal has “significantly decreased” the intensity of Russia’s advance and forced some units to regroup in Belarus, the general staff of the armed forces said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said on Sunday that new round of conflict talks with Russia will start in Turkey on Monday, AFP reported.