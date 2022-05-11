'Will Appoint New PM, Cabinet This Week': Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

"The new government's PM will be awarded the opportunity to produce a new program & take this country forward."
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, on Wednesday, 11 May, said he would appoint a new Prime Minister and Cabinet this week.

"This week I will appoint a Prime Minister and Cabinet that can command a majority in Parliament and can gain the confidence of the people of the country," he said while addressing the nation, as per NDTV.

"Thereafter, a constitutional amendment will be moved to enact the content of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which will vest more powers with the parliament. The new government's Prime Minister will be awarded the opportunity to produce a new program and take this country forward," he added.

