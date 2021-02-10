Widespread Anti-Coup Protests in Major Myanmar Cities on Day 5

Myanmar is witnessing widespread protests on the fifth consecutive day in major cities on Wednesday, 10 February, after anti-coup demonstrators faced tear gas shellings, rubber bullets and water cannons on Tuesday.

A report by the Bloomberg Quint suggests that as many as 100,000 demonstrators will join the protests on Wednesday, including students, teachers, monks and government workers.

Serious clashes on Tuesday in Myanmar’s capital city, Naypyidaw, saw at least 20 protesters being injured by rubber bullets. The city of Mandalay saw 36 protesters being detained, and contained by the use of tear gas and water cannons, reported Bloomberg Quint.

Yangon, a commercial city, has protesters gathering in front of embassies and UN offices, demanding the police to stop the violence against protesters. Photographers were seen of demonstrators sitting in small, rubber pools, as an act of defiance against the use of water cannons, added the report.