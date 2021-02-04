What is Bridgefy? Offline Texting App Hit Among Myanmar Protesters

Bridgefy can connect users within the range of 330 feet. The app requires internet connection in the beginning to sync your contacts after which users can send messages to nearby users.



Messages can also be sent over longer distances than the prescribed 330 feet with the help of other Bridgefy users between the sender and receiver.

Users can share images, videos and live location as well. There is also a broadcast feature that allows you to communicate with nearby users even if they are not in your contact list.