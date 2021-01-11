WHO Team to Enter China on 14 Jan, Will Study Origins Of COVID-19

China has confirmed on Saturday, 9 January, that it will allow the entry of a World Health Organisation (WHO) team of experts to investigate the origins of COVID-19 and the team will arrive at Wuhan on 14 January, reported Reuters.

“Since the WHO is in the lead in fighting the pandemic, it’s very important that it also has a leading role in trying to look at the roots of it, so we can be better prepared for the next one,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, as quoted by Reuters.

Two members from the WHO team arrived in China last week but were denied entry by officials who claimed lack of visa clearance issues. One member turned back, and the other member waited in a third transition country till the visa was cleared, reported BBC.