WHO Team Investigating COVID-19 Origins Denied Visa to Enter China

World Health Organisation’s global team of scientists investigating the origin of coronavirus were turned away in China for not having visa clearance. WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed disappointment at the delay on Tuesday, 5 January, in a press conference.

“I’m very disappointed with this news, given that two members have already started their journeys, and others were not able to travel at the last minute. But I have been in contact with senior Chinese officials. And I have once again made made it clear that the mission is a priority for WHO and the international team,” said the WHO director, according to The Guardian.