Former US President Donald Trump, His Children Sued by New York AG for 'Fraud'

Former United States (US) President Donald Trump and three of his children were sued on Wednesday, 22 September, for what the New York state attorney general called numerous fraudulent acts and misrepresentations, as well as wrongly quoting the value of real estate properties to get favourable loans ad tax benefits.

The lawsuit, filed at a New York state court in Manhattan, accused the Trump Organisation of wrongdoing while preparing annual financial statements from 2011-21.

The lawsuit also named the former president's children, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump.