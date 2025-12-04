Behind the Scenes of Repatriation: What Happens When an Indian Dies Abroad

An Indian diplomat at the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, who wished not to be named, told The Quint that local law enforcement officials who find the body contact the Embassy first if the deceased is an Indian.

"We then confirm his or her Indian nationality and then contact their next of kin in India," he said.

After an Indian citizen dies in the US, several stages follow before the body is repatriated to India:

1. First, the body is taken to the local medical examiner's office, where a post‑mortem is conducted and a death certificate issued.

2. A funeral home then gets involved, depending on the religious beliefs of the deceased. Once transferred, the body is embalmed and prepared for travel. The funeral home issues an embalming certificate and a non‑contagious disease (NCD) certificate. Their services can cost around $10,000 on average.

3. All these documents, along with the deceased's passport, are sent to the Indian Embassy, which issues an NOC authorising the transfer of mortal remains to India.

4. The NOC helps the airline to create the AWB (airway bill) for transporting the body.

5. On arrival in India, airport officials verify all required documents before allowing the mortal remains to enter the country. Once approved, the family must present digital copies of the necessary documents to claim the body.

To expedite the process, the Embassy usually engages with groups like Team Aid, one of the largest organisations in the US that essentially helps prepare all these documents.

The NGO's founder Nannapaneni says they have helped repatriate the bodies of over 3,000 individuals, mostly Indians, from the US since its formation in 2017. Originally from Tamil Nadu and now based in Massachusetts, Nannapaneni partners with over 100 Indian-origin organisations based in the country and has around 3,000 volunteers to help in the process.