What Is the Dangerous 'Vacuum Bomb' Russia Has Been Accused of Using?

As Russia’s horrifying invasion of Ukraine continues to unfold, , Ukraine’s ambassador to the US, has alleged that Russia used a vacuum bomb. According to reports, the attack was aimed at in Okhtyrka and 70 soldiers were killed in the blast.
The use of a vacuum bomb has yet to be independently confirmed. But CNN reported that members of its team had spotted Russian military vehicles fitted with thermobaric rocket launchers near the Ukrainian border.
Thermobaric weapons are also called vacuum bombs because the explosion sucks up all the oxygen around the device. This process leaves victims close to the explosion unable to breathe, . Besides suffocation, the pressure from the explosion can essentially crush a person to death and cause major internal damage to the body’s organs, such as rupturing the lungs.
The effects of thermobaric weapons are much more intense and destructive than a more conventional bomb. The explosion lasts longer and happens at a much higher temperature. As a result, these weapons can devastate vast areas of land, destroy buildings, and can even vaporise a human body from the extreme heat. The materials used are also often highly toxic and can be as chemical weapons.
Thermobaric arms come in various sizes. Larger versions have been compared to small tactical nuclear devices. When the US used a thermobaric device in the 1991 Gulf war, it was initially reported that they had detonated a nuclear weapon because the explosion was so big.
Russia’s use of thermobaric weapons raises serious legal concerns. Markarova has said that the alleged attack would violate the terms of the . Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary has noted that if the allegations are true – as well as allegations that Russia used , another controversial weapon – this would potentially be considered an international war crime.
Other countries have also used these weapons. For example, the US employed thermobaric devices not only in the Gulf war but also in and against al-Qaeda in .
Russia may be trying to speed up its invasion of Ukraine by using more destructive weapons rather than more conventional bombs.
