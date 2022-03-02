What Is the Dangerous 'Vacuum Bomb' Russia Has Been Accused of Using?

As Russia’s horrifying invasion of Ukraine continues to unfold, Oksana Markarova , Ukraine’s ambassador to the US, has alleged that Russia used a vacuum bomb. According to reports, the attack was aimed at a Ukrainian army base in Okhtyrka and 70 soldiers were killed in the blast.

The use of a vacuum bomb has yet to be independently confirmed. But in recent days, CNN reported that members of its team had spotted Russian military vehicles fitted with thermobaric rocket launchers near the Ukrainian border.