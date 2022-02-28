India Tells Citizens in Ukraine To Use Google Maps to Find Bomb Shelters

In an advisory issued on 24 February, the Indian embassy in Kyiv advised Indian citizens in Ukraine, many of them students, to use Google Maps to find nearby bomb shelters.

"We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warning. In case you are faced with such a situation, google maps has a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros," it said.

Google on Sunday confirmed to Reuters that it has, for Ukraine, temporarily disabled some live-tracking tools for Google Maps which provide live information about traffic conditions and how busy different places, like restaurants and stores, are.