11 Civilians Die in Heavy Bombing in Kharkiv City; Regional Head Says 'Genocide'

At least 11 civilians were killed in the Russian shelling in Kharkiv, the second-most populated city of Ukraine, on Monday, 28 February, Regional Governor Oleg Sinegubov told news agency AFP.

"Dozens of dead civilians are lying in the middle of the streets, there are very seriously injured. Affected cars along with passengers burned to the ground. What is happening in Kharkiv now is a war crime! It is a genocide of the Ukrainian people," Sinegubov, who heads the Kharkiv military state administration, said.

"As a result of the bombardments that are ongoing, we cannot call on the emergency services," he was quoting as saying.