‘We Won Polls, Have the Right’: Trump on Picking Barrett for US SC

Amy Coney Barrett is known for her support of the “pro-life” movement against abortion laws. The Quint Just a week after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s death, Trump on 24 September announced his nominee for her replacement – Judge Amy Coney Barrett. | (Photo: The Quint) World Amy Coney Barrett is known for her support of the “pro-life” movement against abortion laws.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, 29 September, defended his decision to appoint Justice Amy Coney Barrett as a judge in the country’s Supreme Court saying that he had the right to do so. Just a week after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg's death, Trump on 24 September announced his nominee for her replacement – Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Barrett is known for her support of the “pro-life” movement against abortion laws.

“We won the elections and it has consequences. We have the Senate and we have the White House. She (Barrett) is respected by all. Some of her biggest endorsers are very liberal people,” Trump said during the first presidential debate that was underway.

“We won the elections and we have every right to elect her,” he added. Biden replied by saying: “The American people have a right to say who the Supreme court nominee should be because they vote for Senate and President. They will not get a chance now because we are in the middle of an election already. The thing which should happen is that we should wait for the election's outcome,” Biden said. Barrett’s appointment marks an enormous shift in the US Supreme Court’s centre of gravity. According to one analysis of her ideological leanings, Barrett will be the third-most conservative justice in US Supreme Court.

(Watch the First US Presidential Debate here.)