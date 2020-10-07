We Shouldn’t Have a 2nd Debate If Trump Still Has COVID: Joe Biden

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday, 6 October, suggested that the next presidential debate be cancelled if the current US President Donald Trump still has COVID-19 at that time, said international media reports. According to Reuters, Biden told reporters: “If he (Trump) still has COVID we shouldn’t have a debate.” The next presidential debate is slated for 15 October. Recommending that very strict guidelines are followed, Biden said: "Too many people have been infected. It's a very serious problem, so I will be guided by the guidelines of the Cleveland Clinic and what the docs say is the right thing to do.”

“I’m not sure what President Trump is all about now. I don’t know what his status is. I’m looking forward to being able to debate him but I just hope all protocols are followed.” Joe Biden

'It Will Be Great': Trump

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, 2 October, had taken to Twitter on Tuesday to say: “I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!”

President Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Centre on Monday evening, where he had been admitted after testing positive for COVID and returned to the White House the same day. Meanwhile, when asked on Monday about when Trump last tested negative for COVID-19, his medical team refused to answer. “I don’t want to go backwards,” Conley had told reporters at Monday’s news briefing. “Though he may not be entirely out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all his evaluations, and most importantly, his clinical status support his return home where he'll be surrounded by world class medical care 24/7,” he added.