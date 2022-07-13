'We Aren't Tacos', Says Outraged Hispanic Community; Jill Biden Apologises

Following a culturally insensitive comment by US First Lady Jill Biden, which spread like wildfire and prompted a White House apology, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists said in a statement that Hispanics “are not tacos,” AFP reported.
The first lady made the comment while speaking to the UnidosUS Annual Conference in San Antonio, which was formerly known as the National Council of La Raza, a Reuters report said.
Biden, on Monday, 11 July, praising former leader of the civil rights organisation Raul Yzaguirre, said:
She also faced backlash for mispronouncing the word “bodega” in her address as “bogeda,” Reuters further reported.
In New York City, bodegas are convenience stores often run by Dominican or Puerto Rican merchants.
The NAHJ said that Biden and her speech writing team should "better understand the complexities of our people."
"We are not tacos," NAHJ said.
"Using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of the Latinos in the region,” the statement added.
Subsequently, FLOTUS’ press secretary Micheal LaRosa said on Twitter, “The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community.”
(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)