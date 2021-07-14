Violence in South Africa: Death Toll Rises to 72 as Unrest Spreads

Rioting and looting of stores and warehouses continued for a fifth day in South Africa on Tuesday, 13 July. The death toll rose to 72 people, as unrest over the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma widened into an outpouring of anger over the inequality, unemployment, and poverty that plagues the nation even 27 years after the end of apartheid.

This also comes after the COVID restrictions aggravated poverty among the people. Meanwhile, unemployment stood at a record high of 32.6 percent in the first three months of 2021.

The unrest first erupted last Friday in Zuma’s home province of KwaZulu-Natal, after Zuma started serving a 15-month jail term for contempt of court, having snubbed a probe into the corruption that stained his nine years in power, news agency AFP reported.