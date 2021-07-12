Cuba Sees Biggest Anti-Govt Protest in Decades Amid COVID Outbreak

Thousands of Cubans took to the streets on Sunday, 11 July, to protest against the President Miguel Diaz-Canel-led Communist government, amid increasing inflation, food shortages, restraints on civil liberties, and a spiralling COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Chanting slogans of freedom, the citizens agitated for a change in administration, in the largest anti-government demonstration that the Caribbean islandic country has witnessed in decades, as per a Washington Post report.