UP: Women Hold Sit-in Protest, Allege Police Aggression Against Dalit Chief

Scores of women from Palia village in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district have be on an indefinite sit-in protest against the police brutality which followed after a dispute on 29 June.



Protesting women, most of them from the Dalit community, have alleged that a posse of policemen arrived on the night of 29 June, partially bulldozed three houses, vandalised and ransacked furniture and household items, looted jewellery and cash, and assaulted women and children present in the house.