BRICS Backs India-South Africa Bid for COVID Vaccine Patent Waiver

Jaishankar emphasised upon the guiding principles of the BRICS formation, stating that positive change can only be achieved if the reforms are made in accordance with the key principles.

They members assented that such reforms should encompass all salient multilateral institutions, including the United Nations and its constituents, such as the Security Council and General Assembly, the global health system led by the WHO, global financial bodies such as the IMF and World Bank, as well as the the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its centre.

“In a significant move, we were able to get the BRICS’ FMs to call for further consolidation and strengthening of the working methods of UN Security Council Sanctions Committees to ensure their effectiveness, responsiveness, and transparency,” a source told IE.

Jaishankar, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Brazil Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and South African Minister of International Relations Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor were present in the virtual meeting.

