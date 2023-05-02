USCIRF Marks India as ‘Country of Particular Concern’ for 4th Consecutive Time

According to the USCIRF’s report this year, the conditions for religious freedom in India “continued to worsen” last year. The report stated, “Throughout the year, the Indian government at the national, state, and local levels promoted and enforced religiously discriminatory policies, including laws targeting religious conversion, interfaith relationships, the wearing of hijabs, and cow slaughter, which negatively impact Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits, and Adivasis (indigenous peoples and scheduled tribes).”

The report further stated, “The national government also continued to suppress critical voices — particularly religious minorities and those advocating on their behalf — including through surveillance, harassment, demolition of property, and detention under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and by targeting nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).”

A US-based non-profit organisation called the Foundation of Indian and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) slammed the USCIRF report claiming that it was “biased.”

“It conveniently lists delays in court cases but conveniently omits the fact that the Assam High Court actually ordered the implementation of the NRC, not the government,” said Khanderao Kand, a member of the FIIDS.

Furthermore, the report fails to acknowledge the cultural and economic significance of cows to Indian villagers, not to mention the constitutional ban on cow slaughter,” said Kand.