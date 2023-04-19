'Right-Wing Behind It': Muslim Workers To Lose Their Jobs in MP's Maihar Temple

Following an order passed by the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government, directing the Satna district collector to remove Muslim employees from the famous temple, both Abid and Ayyub Khan stand to lose their jobs.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Abid Khan joined the temple trust at Maa Sharda Temple in Maihar of Madhya Pradesh's Satna district in 1993. Now 54, Abid tells The Quint that there hasn't been a single complaint against him in the 30 years of his service as a clerk, assisting in the legal cases filed by or against the trust.
Ayyub Khan, 52, is another Muslim employee who joined as a watchman in 1990 – and rose up to be part of the water management team of the Maihar temple.
Following an order passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Madhya Pradesh government, directing the Satna district collector to remove Muslim employees from the famous temple, both Abid and Ayyub Khan stand to lose their jobs.
The order – signed by Pushpa Kulshreshtha, the deputy secretary of the Spiritual Department of Madhya Pradesh – drew massive flak on social media after a snippet of it went viral on Tuesday, 18 April.
The letter asked the Satna district collector, who is also the president of the temple trust, to take action as per the direction of Usha Thakur, he Spiritual Department Minister, and submit its action-taken report within three days. The order directed to remove meat shops from Maihar, terming it "a holy city."
Abid, who has a law degree, blames the right-wing groups for the discriminatory order.
Abid has a daughter and a son – both of whom are still in school. He earns around Rs 40,000 from the trust. Now, he fears that he will lose his income to support his children.
Ayyub, who only studied up to Class 5, has three children – one boy and two girls.
"I am 52 years old now. I got the job of a watchman in 1990. I have been working in the temple for the last 33 years. If they push me out now, where will I go? It's difficult to get a job at the age of 25-26 today. How will I, a 52-year-old guy, get a job?" Ayyub asked.
Echoing Abid's sentiments, Ayyub said there is an intimate and friendly relationship among all employees in the temple – and "there has never been a tense situation in all these years."
Sources told The Quint that the temple trust is not pleased with the order and would soon convene a meeting to decide on the next steps.
Speaking to The Quint, another member of the temple trust who joined at the same time as Abid said that the employees of the trust are not happy with the order. He alleged that "it's a crusade against Muslim employees by members of the right-wing groups."
The trust member, reiterating the friendly relations among all trust employees, said, "We all do our jobs mostly. We don't have the time to get into a scuffle. It's a collective effort to ensure a peaceful and happy visit for all the devotees – and that's what we all are focused on, rather than pointing fingers on someone because of their religion."
Mahesh Tiwari is a member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and works as the vibhag sanyojak (department coordinator) in the Maihar area. He was the district coordinator of the Bajrang Dal in 2021.
In July 2021, the VHP and the Bajrang Dal wrote to BJP minister Usha Thakur, citing violation of privacy of the temple by Muslim employees and demanded to remove them immediately.
When The Quint reached out to Mahesh Tiwari, he confirmed that the VHP and the Bajrang Dal are at the core of the demand to remove Muslim employees form the trust.
Despite multiple attempts by The Quint, both the district collector and sub-divisional magistrate of Satna couldn't be reached for a response. The article will be updated with their response as and when we receive it.
(With inputs from Satna's Amit Singh.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)