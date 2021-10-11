US and UK Warn Citizens at Kabul's Serena Hotel to 'Leave Immediately'

Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo by Kabir/Xinhua/IANS)
The United States and the United Kingdom on Monday, 11 October, citing security risks, warned their citizens to avoid hotels in Afghanistan, especially the Serena Hotel in Kabul, NDTV reported.
While the US Department of State asked its citizens "who are at or near the Serena Hotel" to "leave immediately", the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office advised its citizens to not "stay in hotels, particularly in Kabul (such as the Serena Hotel)".
Numerous humanitarian workers and journalists of both countries continue to reside in Afghanistan despite the withdrawal of troops.
On 8 October, a Shia mosque in Kunduz was the target of an ISKP suicide attack. At least 50 people were killed in the explosion.
The Serena Hotel itself has been the target of two attacks in the past, but both by the Taliban, added the NDTV report.
As the Taliban tries to rebuild Afghanistan after a 20-year long war, it has categorically ruled out cooperating with the US in order to contain the rise of ISKP.
(With inputs from NDTV)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)