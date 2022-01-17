US Synagogue Hostage-Taker Was a British Citizen; UK Police Arrests Two Teens

An armed man who died after taking hostages at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, demanding the release of a convicted murderer dubbed as 'Lady Al-Qaeda' from a United States (US) prison, was identified by the FBI on Sunday, 16 January, as a 44-year-old British citizen named Malik Faisal Akram.

The FBI's field office in Dallas had earlier said there was "no indication" that anyone else was involved in the attack on the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue. News Agency AFP reported that hours later, on Sunday, the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement, "Two teenagers were detained in South Manchester this evening. They remain in custody."

Local rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, one of the hostages who was released unharmed on Saturday, was quoted as saying by AFP, "There is no question that this was a traumatic experience."

He added, "We are resilient and we will recover."