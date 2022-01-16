Hostages Safe at Texas Synagogue Where Armed Man Demanded Pak Terrorist Be Freed

An armed man took hostages at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, 15 January, and demanded the release of a convicted murderer dubbed as ‘Lady Al-Qaeda’ from a United States (US) prison.

On Sunday morning, CNN reported that the hostage situation is over, according to the governor of Texas.

"Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe," Governor Greg Abbott tweeted about 20 minutes after a large bang and gunfire were heard in the direction of the synagogue.

The status of the suspect is not yet known.

Negotiators were locked in a tense stand-off for over 10 hours, where a man apparently demanded the release of the Pakistani neuroscientist, Aafia Siddiqui, international media reported.

The suspect reportedly entered the Congregation Beth Israel as the synagogue was live-streaming its Sabbath morning service on Facebook. The livestream appeared to capture part of the incident before it was removed.