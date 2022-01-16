Hostages Safe at Texas Synagogue Where Armed Man Demanded Pak Terrorist Be Freed

The suspect reportedly entered the Congregation Beth Israel as the synagogue was live streaming its Sabbath morning service on Facebook.
(Photo Courtesy: Official Website of Congregation Beth Israel, Texas)
An armed man took hostages at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, 15 January, and demanded the release of a convicted murderer dubbed as ‘Lady Al-Qaeda’ from a United States (US) prison.
On Sunday morning, CNN reported that the hostage situation is over, according to the governor of Texas.
"Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe," Governor Greg Abbott tweeted about 20 minutes after a large bang and gunfire were heard in the direction of the synagogue.
The status of the suspect is not yet known.
Negotiators were locked in a tense stand-off for over 10 hours, where a man apparently demanded the release of the Pakistani neuroscientist, Aafia Siddiqui, international media reported.
The suspect reportedly entered the Congregation Beth Israel as the synagogue was live-streaming its Sabbath morning service on Facebook. The livestream appeared to capture part of the incident before it was removed.
After eight hours of holding them hostage, one of the hostages was released around 5:00 pm (2300 GMT) "uninjured," reported police in Colleyville, Texas.
Reports have emerged that the synagogue's rabbi and at least two others were being held. Concern has been pouring in from Jewish organisations around the US, as well as from the Israeli government.
Aafia Siddiqui, who became the first female terrorism defendant, was arrested after 9/11 and was convicted on charges related to the attempted murder and assault of US officers and employees in Afghanistan in 2008. She was sentenced by a New York court in 2010 to 86 years in prison and is currently being held at Federal Medical Center (FMC) prison in Fort Worth, Texas.
ABC News reported that the hostage-taker was armed and had claimed to have bombs in unknown locations.
Colleyville police said in a tweet that it was "conducting SWAT operations" at the address of the Congregation Beth Israel.
US President Joe Biden has been briefed "on the developing hostage situation," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Twitter.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Israel was "closely monitoring" the hostage situation.
Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the Muslim advocacy group in US, condemned the attack Saturday, Associated Press reported.
“This latest antisemitic attack at a house of worship is an unacceptable act of evil,” CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said in a statement.
“We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community, and we pray that law enforcement authorities are able to swiftly and safely free the hostages. No cause can justify or excuse this crime,” he further stated.
"We pray for the safety of the hostages and rescuers," he wrote on Twitter.
The Jewish Community Relations Council said they were praying for a "swift and safe resolution."
"No one should ever be afraid to assemble in their place of worship," the group said in a statement.
