US Senate Appoints Indian American As Ambassador To The Netherlands

Shefali Razdan Duggal.
(Photo Courtesy: shefalirazdanduggal.com)
The United States Senate confirmed the appointment of Shefali Razdan Duggal, an Indian American political activist, as the nation’s next ambassador to the Netherlands.
According to media reports on Thursday, 15 September, Razdan Duggal was confirmed by a voice vote in addition to two other confirmations in administrative roles.
Born in Haridwar, the Kashmiri Pandit family moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania when Razdan Duggal was two. She then moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, at five and grew up in the American state. She went on to pursue her bachelor’s degree from Miami University and earned her master’s degree from the New York University.
An experienced political activist, Razdan Duggal is also a women’s rights advocate and human rights’ campaigner. She continues to serve as a Western Regional Advisor and was also a former presidential Appointee to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Council.
Razdan Duggal is also a member of the San Francisco Human Rights Watch, a member of the Wake Forest University Leadership and Character Council. Additionally, she has served on the National Board of Directors for Emily’s List.
As an immigrant, Razdan Duggal believes she portrays the diverse face of the United States and the generations of people who have found an opportunity in the US.
Duggal also served as National Co-Chair of Women for Biden and as a Deputy National Finance Chair at the Democratic National Committee.
(With inputs from Indian Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)