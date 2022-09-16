US Is Crucial Partner In India’s Growth: PM Modi’s Message To Indian Americans

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian diaspora in the United States for celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence through an “Azadi Ka Mahotsav” event at the US Capitol.
Modi added that the US will become a key partner in India’s growth journey in the next 25 years. The celebration at the US Capitol will become a crucial milestone of friendship between India and the US.
In his message on Thursday, 15 September, Modi said that the global Indian has become a unique example of a way of establishing connecting with India through several dimensions at the same time.
“India is celebrating 75 years of freedom. This freedom was won in a unique way, championing the best of human values. India has, therefore, been a source of inspiration for anyone who loves the ideals of peace and freedom,” said Modi.
Modi added that the Indian American community has “spread the fragrance of Indian values by living them.”
About 75 Indian American associations have banded together to celebrate the historic milestone of India’s journey after 1947. Some of the popular ones include, Sardar Patel Fund for Sanatan Sanskruti, US India Relationship Council, Ekal Vidyalaya FoundationSewa International, , GOPIO Silicon Valley, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, and US India Friendship Council.
India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that the India-US relationship is as old as India’s independence.
“I want to tell you that this is a time we are celebrating 75 years of establishment of our diplomatic relations between independent India and the United States of America,” Sandhu said.
(With inputs from The Hindu)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)