US Is Crucial Partner In India’s Growth: PM Modi’s Message To Indian Americans

Modi added that the Indian American community has “spread the fragrance of Indian values by living them.”

About 75 Indian American associations have banded together to celebrate the historic milestone of India’s journey after 1947. Some of the popular ones include, Sardar Patel Fund for Sanatan Sanskruti, US India Relationship Council, Ekal Vidyalaya FoundationSewa International, , GOPIO Silicon Valley, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, and US India Friendship Council.

India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that the India-US relationship is as old as India’s independence.

“I want to tell you that this is a time we are celebrating 75 years of establishment of our diplomatic relations between independent India and the United States of America,” Sandhu said.

