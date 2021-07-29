US ‘Really Messed up’: Pakistan PM Imran Khan on the Afghanistan War

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview with on Tuesday, 27 July, questioned the United States for its invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 and said, "I think the US has really messed it up in Afghanistan."
Speaking to Judy Woodruff on PBS NewsHour, Khan said that a political settlement that is 'inclusive' and involves all factions, including the Taliban, is the only solution to Afghanistan's situation, Dawn reported.
The US and its NATO allies have agreed to withdraw all troops in return for a deal by the Taliban militants to make sure that the areas under Taliban control would prevent extremist groups from operating.
After the Taliban refused to hand over Al-Qaeda's leader Osama bin Laden for his role in the 11 Septmeber, 2001 attack on the World Trade Centre, the US invaded Afghanistan in October, 2001.
He added, "People like me who kept saying that there's no military solution, who know the history of Afghanistan, we were called - people like me were called anti-American. I was called Taliban Khan," Khan said.
(With inputs from PTI and Dawn)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined