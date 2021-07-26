Afghan Army Chief Postpones Visit to India Amid Increased Taliban Offensive

Amid the escalating Taliban onslaught in Afghanistan, Afghan Army Chief General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, scheduled to travel to India on Tuesday, postponed his visit, senior Afghan officials said on Monday, 26 July.

"The visit by our Army Chief has been postponed due to the intensity of the war and Taliban's increased assault and offensive," the Afghan embassy official stated, PTI reported.

The General's three-day visit was going to be aimed at deepening bilateral military ties, following the withdrawal of US troops after over 20 years of US' invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.

Further, General Ahmadzai was also scheduled to hold comprehensive talks with highest level of Indian military officials, including his counterpart General MM Naravane and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, PTI reported.

President Ashraf Ghani had appointed General Ahmadzai as the new Chief of Army staff last month.