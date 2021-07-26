Ahead of Military Withdrawal, US Promises Continuing Support to Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden, speaking to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani over a phone call on Friday, 23 July, assured the latter of the US' continuing diplomatic and humanitarian support to Afghanistan in its fight against the Taliban, even as the American troops are set to withdraw from the South-Asian country by August-end.

The US would continue to remain engaged diplomatically "in support of a durable and just political settlement," Biden told Ghani, news agency Reuters reported.