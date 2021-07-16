Afghan Vice-Prez Saleh Accuses PAF of Supporting Taliban; Pakistan Denies

Afghan vice presidential candidate and former head of intelligence Amrullah Saleh.
VAfghan Vice-President Amrullah Saleh took to social media late on Thursday, 15 July, and accused Pakistani Air Force of cautioning Afghan security forces of retaliation in case of any move to against the presence of Taliban fighters in the border region of Spin Boldak.
The former head of intelligence made claims of Pakistani support to Taliban and said:
Responding to backlash on his serious claims, he asserted that he is ready to provide evidence and wrote:
However, as per reports, Pakistan on Friday formally rejected Saleh's allegations, saying that "Pakistan Air Force never communicated anything to the Afghan Air Force," a Pakistani news publication reported.
The foreign office reportedly said that the country "acknowledged the Afghan government’s right to undertake actions on its sovereign territory".
Rebutting the response, Saleh tweeted on Friday, "Those familiar with this pattern, Afghan or foreign, know exactly that issuing a statement of denial is just a pre-written paragraph."
With Taliban's recent attack and seizure operations on Afghan regions, Taliban fighters had captured a critical crossing on the Pakistan border on Wednesday, Hindustan Times reported.
The crossing connecting to Balochistan's Chaman on Pakistan's side, is a crucial revenue source for the Afghan government and an important post for cross-border travel and trade.
(With inputs from Associated Press Pakistan and HT)
