US Defence Secy’s India Visit to Strengthen Defence Cooperation

The discussions will also focus on how both countries can consolidate military-to-military cooperation and defence trade and industry ties.

Austin's visit to India as part of his first overseas travel emphasises the strength of India-US strategic partnership.

India has inked defence deals worth $18 billion with the US since 2007. In the near future, a deal worth $3 billion for 30 armed drones from the US to be used by all three forces is likely to be signed.