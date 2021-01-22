Lloyd Austin Becomes First African American Secretary of Defence

According to IANS, Austin received 93 votes in the Senate, with only two votes going against him.

Previously, Biden’s pick Avril Haines, reportedly, became the first woman to be Director of National Intelligence.

According to IANS, the Congress on Thursday approved a waiver to allow Austin to take the job. Under the US law, military officers need a seven-year period after their retirement before they can become the Secretary of Defence. However, Austin had only retired in 2016.

The same waiver had also been given to President Trump’s first Secretary of Defence, Lt Gen James Mattis (retd), according to IANS.