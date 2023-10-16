'You Muslims Must Die': US Landlord Kills 6-Year-old Palestinian, Injures Mother

A 6-year-old Palestinian boy was stabbed to death, his mother severely injured in US.
(Photo Courtesy: Vibhushita Singh)
Amid the Israel-Palestine conflict, a shocking hate crime came to light in the United States on 15 October, Sunday. A landlord in Chicago broke into the house of a Palestinian family, killed a 6-year-old child and critically injured the mother.
The mother, 32-years-old Hanaan Shahin, and her son Wadea Al-Fayoume lived on the ground floor of the house for two years with "no previous notable issues with the landlord, called 71-year-old Joseph Czuba," according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is a nonprofit, grassroots civil rights and advocacy organization and America’s largest Muslim civil liberties organization.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has issued a statement, condemning the child's killing.
The mother sent her husband which, as per CAIR stated that the landlord knocked on the door of this house and Shahin had no reason to suspect any foul play so she opened it.
The boy was stabbed 26 times with a 12-inch knife. "It all happened in seconds,” she had texted her husband, Oday Al-Fayoume.
“We have full confidence in the authorities to investigate this heinous incident as a hate crime and to do so swiftly, Rehab added in his statement.
Later in the day, addressing the media, Rehab revealed more details of the late 6-year-old boy:
"He was a lovely boy, he loved his family and friends, he loved soccer, basketball, and he paid the price of the atmosphere of hate, otherisation, dehumanisation we are seeing in the US as a result of irresponsible leadership and lopsided, one-sided statements and covers in the media."
Rehab, much like other American Muslims on X (formerly Twitter) have been stating that current sensitive and divided environment reminded them of post-9/11, where it was seen that there were real-time consequences to such hate.
The family maintained that until before the landlord had started watching the news, he was friendly with the boy and had even built a tree house for him.
The suspect is now in custody, as per CAIR. The Will County Sheriff's Office stated on Sunday that the 71-year-old landlord, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and a hate crime in this case.
Meanwhile, The White House put out a statement on 15 October expressing their shock over the hate crime.
"This horrific act of hate has no place in America," it read. Further the statement added, "As Americans, we must come together and reject Islamophobia and all forms of bigotry and hatred. I have said repeatedly that I will not be silent in the face of hate. We must be unequivocal. There is no place in America for hate against anyone.
Statement from The White House.
In the past week alone, many other anti-Palestinian hate crimes have been reported, though not as widely by the mainstream media.
On 13 October, in Philadelphia around 300 members had gathered to rally for Palestine through a march and an individual in a car reportedly yelled racial slurs “pulling a gun out and pointing it at the crowd.” The suspect was taken into custody.
On 12 October, men waving Israeli flags from their cars, assaulted an 18-year-old Palestinian man in Brooklyn, New York Daily News reported.
On the same day, two Jewish men approached two other men holding Palestinian flags, grabbed one of the flags, hit one man over the head with it and then ran away, police said, as per this report.
Fliers with names and faces of Israelis allegedly kidnapped by Hamas were posted outside San Diego mosque, and blue cloth strips were tied at the entrance, this is still being investigated as a possible hate crime.
Meanwhile, reactions have poured in on X (Formerly Twitter) accusing propaganda on the media of inciting such attacks.
Personalities react to the hate crime.
Personalities react to the hate crime.
Personalities react to the hate crime.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)