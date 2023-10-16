'You Muslims Must Die': US Landlord Kills 6-Year-old Palestinian, Injures Mother

The boy was stabbed 26 times with a 12-inch knife. "It all happened in seconds,” she had texted her husband, Oday Al-Fayoume.

“We have full confidence in the authorities to investigate this heinous incident as a hate crime and to do so swiftly, Rehab added in his statement.

Later in the day, addressing the media, Rehab revealed more details of the late 6-year-old boy:

"He was a lovely boy, he loved his family and friends, he loved soccer, basketball, and he paid the price of the atmosphere of hate, otherisation, dehumanisation we are seeing in the US as a result of irresponsible leadership and lopsided, one-sided statements and covers in the media."

Rehab, much like other American Muslims on X (formerly Twitter) have been stating that current sensitive and divided environment reminded them of post-9/11, where it was seen that there were real-time consequences to such hate.

The family maintained that until before the landlord had started watching the news, he was friendly with the boy and had even built a tree house for him.