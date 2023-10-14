In Photos: Palestinians Flee From North Gaza After Israel's Evacuation Order

Palestinians fleeing North Gaza after an evacuation warning from the Israel Defense Forces.
(Photo: @JehadAbusalim/X)
On Tuesday, 13 October, the Israeli Defense Forces told almost half the population in the Gaza Strip to evacuate northern Gaza and move southwards within 24 hours "for their own safety and protection."
Israel gave Palestinians just 24 hours ahead of a possible ground invasion.
Palestinians from all over North Gaza are now fleeing from the region towards the south following what is being called a "second Nakba."
In picture: A Palestinian on his way to bring his family from North Gaza.
The IDF said, "The IDF calls for the evacuation of all civilians from Gaza City, from their homes, southwards, for their own safety and protection, and to move to the area south of wadi Gaza, the river Gaza, as shown on the map. The Hamas terrorist organisation waged a war against the state of Israel, and Gaza City is an area where military operations are taking place. This evacuation is for your own safety. You will be able to return to Gaza City only when another announcement permitting it is made."
Palestinians are now fleeing with their belongings stacked on their cars after the evacuation warning. Over 1 million people reside in northern Gaza and Gaza City.
The United Nations, meanwhile, sounded an alarm over Israel's directive.
UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric warned that the evacuation order was "impossible" to implement without "devastating humanitarian consequences."
"The UN strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation," Dujarric said.
Reportedly, over 50 people were killed and 150 injured by an Israeli airstrike that targeted Palestinians attempting to evacuate from Gaza.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society, in a Facebook post, said, "Despite the occupation's threats to shell; the decision has been made. We did and will not leave. Our medics will carry on their humanitarian duties. We won't leave people to face death alone."
