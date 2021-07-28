Indians, Americans Believe in Fundamental Freedoms: Blinken in Delhi

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived at the South Block in the national capital on Wednesday, 28 July, to meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Blinken will also be meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar later on Wednesday.

"The Indian people and the American people believe in human dignity and equality of opportunity, the rule of law, fundamental freedoms including freedom of religion and belief... these are the fundamental tenets of democracies like ours," Blinken told a group of civil society leaders on Wednesday, ahead of the meetings, NDTV reported.

The two-day visit would be Blinken's first to the country after taking charge as the US secretary of state.