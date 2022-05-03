US President Sends ‘Warmest Wishes’ to Muslims This Eid

U.S. President Joe Biden asked the world to remember displaced persons and refugees who are spending this holiday separated from their families.
Photo courtesy: IANS
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden sent their warm wishes to Muslims around the globe on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr which concludes the holy month of Ramazan.
Most of the Muslim-majority countries celebrated Eid on Monday, 1 May 2022. The White House also resumed the tradition of celebrating Eid. It has been heralded as a way of honouring Muslim Americans.
Biden urged the global community to remember the millions of displaced people and refugees who are currently unable to celebrate this "joyous occasion" with their loved ones.
The US president also added that Eid is celebrated as an occasion by Muslims in different nations as a way to remember those impacted by poverty, hunger, conflict, and disease, "and to recommit building a better future for all."
Biden invoked the Holy Qur'an as a way of urging people to stand for justice. "(It)..reminds us that we are created as nations and tribes so that we may get to know one another," he said in the statement.
