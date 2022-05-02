Eid-al-Fitr 2022: 5 Easy and Quick Recipes to Try At Home

Eid-al-Fitr 2022 : try these dishes this Eid.
Eid al-Fitr is here and Muslims across the globe are enthusiastic to celebrate the day. Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important festivals for the Muslim community. Eid al-Fitr also marks the end of Ramadan.
However, the date of Eid differs every year depending on the place. It happens because the date is decided depending the sight of the crescent moon which is confirmed by the local religious authorities.
Eid-al-Fitr is expected to begin on the evening of 2 May 2022 and end on the next evening – 3 May 2022.
Also known as Meethi Eid, this festival signifies breaking of fast and food plays a major role in the celebrations of this festival. Friends and families gather together to indulge in a lavish Eid feast. As per the belief, no Muslim is allowed to starve on the occasion of Eid-al Fitr. Let's have a quick look on the 5 easy recipes you can try this Eid.
Eid-al-Fitr is incomplete without the cool and refreshing rose sherbet which is easy to prepare. It is also known as rose drink and is prepared for special occasions. You can prepare the dish by following these steps:
Add rose flavour and rose petals with few drops of sugar syrup and mix them well.
Then add rose essence and milk.
Before serving, fill 1/4 Cup (about 240 ml) of sherbet syrup in a glass. ·
Fill the rest of the glass with cold water, mix well and then serve. You can add a few drops of lemon to make it tangy.
Kashmiri pulao can always be a great replacement for Biryani. If you want to avoid the hassle of preparing biryani, you can always follow these steps to prepare the delicious, aromatic rice for your friends ad family.
Prepare a mixture of milk, cream, sugar and salt.
Drain the soak rice and keep it aside.
Add cumin seeds, cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaf, cloves in a tablespoon of ghee.
After 2 minutes, add rice in the heated pan of ghee and spices.
Add the mixture of milk and half cup of water.
Wait for the mixture to come to a boil, cover it and let the dish be cooked on a lower flame.
Mix the dry fruits after the dish is ready and garnish it with rose petals.
Serve hot!
Sheer is a Persian word for 'milk' and khurma is used for 'dates'. Sheer khurma is a constant delicacy during the festival of Eid. Keep the mixture of full cream milk and sugar on the flame, stir fry chopped dates, almonds, raisins, sugar, pistachios in heated ghee. Stir fry vermicelli in another pan with some ghee. After the milk comes a boil, add the stir fried ingredients together.
Let the dish come to a boil. Add saffron and refrigerate the dish before serving since it is served chilled.
Peshawari chapli is considered as one of the easiest and tastiest dishes during Ramzan. You can easily prepare the dish in almost 30 minutes using these steps:
Mince mutton using salt and pepper. Mix together chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander seeds and minced meat. Make kebab patties with the mixture. Heat a fry-pan with some oil and place the kebab patties on it. Cook both sides for few minutes until they turn brown. You can add sliced tomatoes on the second side of patty for a tinge of sourness.
Phirni is a thick milk based sweet dish prepared with ground rice. You can prepare it with few ingredients like dry fruits, milk, sugar and dressing like saffron and rose petals of your choice.
Dry the soaked rice and grind it in a mixture until it appears like fine sooji. You can then boil the dry fruits in water so that they can be chopped easily. Keep the mixture of milk and sugar on a low flame, after a boil, add the rice and cook it on low flame until it becomes thick.
After a boil, add the dry fruits and saffron. It tastes best when served chilled.