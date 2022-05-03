Eid Mubarak: Wishes, Quotes, Images & WhatsApp Status for Eid al-Fitr 2022

Wishes, Images, Quotes for Eid Al Fitr 2022
(Photo: iStock)
Eid al-Fitr is celebrated every year after the holy month on Ramzan. After a whole month of fasting, the auspicious occasion of Eid is celebrated by Muslims around the globe.
It is one the most important festivals of the Islamic calendar and marks the begging of Shawwal month. The date of Eid is decided by the sighting of the crescent moon.
The holy day of Eid is celebrated with family, friends, relatives and other loved ones. People wear new clothes and prepare mouth-watering cuisines to mark this day.
Here we have curated some wishes, images, quotes and messages which you can send to your loved ones and also share as WhatsApp status on this auspicious occasion of Eid al-Fitr.
May Allah bless you with a happy, peaceful and successful life. Eid Mubarak!
May this Eid brings immense happiness and love to you and your beautiful family. Eid al-Fitr Mubarak!
Wish you and your family a very happy and blessed Eid. I pray that you stay healthy and full of life.
Eid al-Fitr is the festival of togetherness. May Allah bless you and your family with love and peace.
May god give you the strength to stand against all evils. Eid Mubarak!
May all your desires be fulfilled and hope you live a happy and prosperous life. Eid Mubarak!
Eid Mubarak wishes and images
Eid-ul-Fitr Mubarak wishes and images
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)