Eid al-Fitr 2022: Meethi Eid Date in India and Celebrations

Know when will Eid-al Fitr be celebrated in India. Image used for representative purposes.
(Image: iStock)
Eid al-Fitr is also known as Meethi Eid and is celebrated on the first day of Shawaal, the month of the Islamic calendar. This day is celebrated after a month of Ramadan, in which the Muslims fast and feast together with their friends and family. They also offer special prayers during these days and indulge in charity work.
Eid al-Fitr is celebrated after the first sighting of the crescent moon and this festival is celebrated by Muslims all around the globe.
Eid al- Fitr is expected to be celebrated on 3 May 2022 in India. As per the central government's calendar, Meethi Eid will be a gazetted holiday and the celebration will depend on the sighting of the moon.
The date for Eid changes every year since it depends on the Hijri calendar, which is a lunar calendar and depends on various phases of the moon. Any new month for the Muslims start after the sighting of the crescent moon and after the religious authorities confirm it.
Eid is celebrated on different days across the world depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.
Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the fasting from dawn to dusk during Ramadan. It is celebrated to pay respect to Allah for strength and endurance during the month-long fasting rituals.
Eid is celebrated by Muslims across the globe as they take part in prayers that are followed by a sermon after dawn. Muslims dress up in new clothes and wish each other 'Eid Mubarak'. Younger ones receive gifts and money in the form of 'Eidi'.
Muslims prepare an elaborate Eid spread, which includes delicious dishes like biryani, Nihari, Haleem, kebabs, and a sweet dessert known as Sevaiyan.
