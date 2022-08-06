US, Australia & Japan Urge China To Seize Military Exercises in Taiwan Strait

A joint statement issued by the United States (US), Australia, and Japan on Friday, 5 August, urged China "to immediately cease" their military exercises in the Taiwan strait.

This comes after a meeting between the foreign ministers of the three countries on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Cambodia's Phnom Penh.

The statement said that the countries condemned China's "launch of ballistic missiles, five of which the Japanese government reported landed in its exclusive economic zones, raising tension and destabilising the region."