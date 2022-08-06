Deputy Head of Taiwan Defence Research Unit Found Dead in Hotel

Tien Kung II Missile Launcher Display at Hukou Camp Ground. Image used for representation.
(Photo: Wikipedia)
Amid heightened tensions with China following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit, the deputy head of Taiwan defence ministry's research and development unit was found dead on Saturday, 6 August, news agency Reuters reported, quoting Central News Agency.
Ou Yang Li-hsing, who reportedly supervised various missile production projects, was reportedly found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room.
Li-hsing had taken over the deputy head of the military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology and was on a business trip to the southern county of Pingtung, according to Taiwanese media quoted by Reuters.
The authorities are still investigating the cause of death.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
(With inputs from Reuters.)
